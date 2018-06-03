Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Exciting World Cup winger Ramadam Sobhi looks like being Huddersfield Town’s next capture of the summer transfer window.

Reports in Egypt and at home suggest the 21-year-old international is desperate to stay in the Premier League with Town following Stoke City’s relegation to the Championship.

Sobhi, who played just over an hour of Egypt’s 0-0 draw with Colombia on Friday night, played 30 times for Stoke last season, scoring three goals – including their equaliser against Town at the John Smith’s on Boxing Day.

The Egypt FA tweeted they had allowed World Cup wingman Sobhi to briefly return to England from their friendly against Colombia in Italy to undergo a medical ahead of a possible switch to Town.

He would be a tremendous addition for Town, with most fans believing quality wingmen are top priority additions for head coach David Wagner this transfer window, which closes two days before the start of the Premier League season.

Sobhi joined Stoke from Egyptian champions Al Ahly for about £5m in 2016, with excited supporters insisting he was the hottest property to come out of North Africa since former Tottenham striker Mido.

Town, of course, have already landed goalkeeper Ben Hamer from Leicester City following Wagner and his staff agreeing new three-year deals.

Stoke have already sanctioned the loan departure of £18m defender Kevin Wimmer to Hannover as Gary Rowett starts to re-shape his squad ready to challenge for promotion.