Huddersfield Town will return to Austria for their 2018/19 pre-season training camp.

David Wagner and his Terriers will once again stay in Kirchberg in Tirol to step up their preparations for next season's Premier League campaign.

Town will travel to their training camp on Saturday, July 28 before returning a week later on Saturday, August 4.

During their stay in Austria, Town will take part in two training matches, with this season's opposition yet to be confirmed.

Last year Town took on VfB Stuttgart and Torino in Austria as they prepared for the maiden season in the Premier League, claiming 3-3 and 2-2 draws respectively.

Town's only confirmed match of the 2018/19 pre-season so far is the away clash against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium - the same fixture they opened up last year's pre-season with.