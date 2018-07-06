The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town 's newest signing Juninho Bacuna will wear the number 7 shirt for the Terriers this season.

Town have revealed all of the shirt numbers for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, with the Dutch 20-year-old handed the number 7 strip worn by Sean Scannell last term.

Terence Kongolo retains the number 5 which he wore whilst on loan with the Terriers last season, while Ramadan Sobhi will wear number 14.

Ben Hamer, who signed from Leicester City earlier in the transfer window, has been given number 12.

The rest of the Town squad's shirt numbers will mostly stay the same as last season, apart from Scannell, who moves up to number 28 which was vacated by Rob Green at the end of the Terriers' maiden Premier League campaign.

Abdelhamid Sabiri also moves from number 11 to 29, allowing Tom Ince to take number 11.

Interestingly, Jack Payne and Jordy Hiwula have not been given squad numbers as of yet.

Here is the full list of squad numbers for the 2018/19 season:

1. Jonas Lössl

2. Tommy Smith

3. Scott Malone

5. Terence Kongolo

6. Jonathan Hogg

7. Juninho Bacuna

8. Philip Billing

9. Elias Kachunga

10. Aaron Mooy

11. Tom Ince

12. Ben Hamer

13. Joel Coleman

14. Ramadan Sobhi

15. Chris Löwe

17. Rajiv van La Parra

19. Danny Williams

20. Laurent Depoitre

21. Alex Pritchard

23. Collin Quaner

24. Steve Mounié

25. Zanka

26. Christopher Schindler

27. Jon Gorenc Stanković

28. Sean Scannell

29. Abdelhamid Sabiri

31. Ryan Schofield

33. Florent Hadergjonaj

44. Michael Hefele