Huddersfield Town 's newest signing Juninho Bacuna will wear the number 7 shirt for the Terriers this season.
Town have revealed all of the shirt numbers for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, with the Dutch 20-year-old handed the number 7 strip worn by Sean Scannell last term.
Terence Kongolo retains the number 5 which he wore whilst on loan with the Terriers last season, while Ramadan Sobhi will wear number 14.
Ben Hamer, who signed from Leicester City earlier in the transfer window, has been given number 12.
The rest of the Town squad's shirt numbers will mostly stay the same as last season, apart from Scannell, who moves up to number 28 which was vacated by Rob Green at the end of the Terriers' maiden Premier League campaign.
Abdelhamid Sabiri also moves from number 11 to 29, allowing Tom Ince to take number 11.
Interestingly, Jack Payne and Jordy Hiwula have not been given squad numbers as of yet.
Here is the full list of squad numbers for the 2018/19 season:
1. Jonas Lössl
2. Tommy Smith
3. Scott Malone
5. Terence Kongolo
6. Jonathan Hogg
7. Juninho Bacuna
8. Philip Billing
9. Elias Kachunga
10. Aaron Mooy
11. Tom Ince
12. Ben Hamer
13. Joel Coleman
14. Ramadan Sobhi
15. Chris Löwe
17. Rajiv van La Parra
19. Danny Williams
20. Laurent Depoitre
21. Alex Pritchard
23. Collin Quaner
24. Steve Mounié
25. Zanka
26. Christopher Schindler
27. Jon Gorenc Stanković
28. Sean Scannell
29. Abdelhamid Sabiri
31. Ryan Schofield
33. Florent Hadergjonaj
44. Michael Hefele