Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The demand for designated standing areas at football grounds up and down the country is increasing, with the overriding argument it greatly enhances the matchday atmosphere.

And while concerns over safety remain prevalent in light of the Taylor Report recommending all major stadiums be all-seater, many supporters are demanding a safe choice on how they watch football.

A safe standing initiative has already been trailed successfully at Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, with League One side Shrewsbury Town set to follow suit by the end of this season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The pressure from fans, through the likes of the Football Supporters Federation (FSF), in lobbying football authorities and the Government is growing across the country.

And now the hotly-debated topic has arrived in West Yorkshire with the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, the Cowshed Loyal and Stand Up For Town supporters groups attempting to urge Huddersfield Town Football Club to get behind the campaign.

The groups are keen to point out safe standing is about CHOICE with a designated standing area meaning fans are able to sit or stand without detriment to their fellow supporters.

And this is why the Huddersfield Examiner want to hear from Town supporters - to give all supporters, young and old, male or female, a chance to have their say.

Throughout this week we will be running a series of articles on the topic, from myth-busting and alternative standing options to hearing from head coach David Wagner himself.

We will be running a poll at the bottom of each online article with the simply question of whether you want Safe Standing at the John Smith’s Stadium or not.

And more importantly, we want to hear your views on this issue, either via our Huddersfield Town Examiner Facebook page, @ExaminerHTAFC, @StandUpForTown or via the Stand Up For Town website.