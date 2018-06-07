The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will receive compensation from FIFA for releasing three players for the 2018 World Cup.

Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen will fly the flag for Town in Russia, with midfielder Mooy representing Australia and compatriots Zanka and Lossl pulling on the shirt of Denmark.

The Terriers will receive a daily sum from FIFA for allowing their players to attend the tournament, with all three named in their nations' final 23-man squads.

Town are set to earn around £6,300 per player, per day for releasing them for the competition, with payments starting 14 days before the first match (Russia vs Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 14, 4pm kick off).

That means the Terriers will have accrued £88,200 per player before a ball has been kicked - around £264,600 in total.

The compensation figure has trebled since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with Town set for a minimum of £491,400 as Australia and Denmark both play their final group stage match 12 days after the start of the tournament.

Should the Socceroos and Denmark both make it out of the group and go on to play each other in the final, Town would receive around 850,500 in compensation (283,500 per player).