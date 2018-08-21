Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will welcome back a number of former Terriers when Cardiff City visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

David Wagner's side host the newly-promoted Bluebirds at 3pm on Saturday and will come face to face with seven of their former employees.

Most notably, Neil Warnock will be back in West Yorkshire after spending two years with the Terriers between 1993 and 1995.

The Sheffield-born manager oversaw Town's promotion from Division Two via the play-offs in the 1994/95, the first the Terriers played at the then-named Alfred McAlpine Stadium.

Since his time with Town, Warnock has managed nine other sides including two spells with Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

Over those 24 years, the boss has faced Town five times, claiming three wins, one draw and one loss against his former side - including two West Yorkshire derby victories as Leeds United manager.

Four former Town players could also feature against the Terriers on Saturday, including Cardiff captain Sean Morrison who had two stints on loan at the John Smith's.

The centre back, who scored his spot kick in Town's 2012 League One play-off final penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United, could line up alongside Jazz Richards and Lee Peltier in defence, both of whom used to play for Town.

Peltier racked up more than 100 appearances as a Terrier over two spells at the club, while Richards made nine whilst on loan with Town from Swansea City in 2013.

Danny Ward could be in line for an appearance against his former side too, having made just shy of 150 appearances for the Terriers after signing from Coventry City - originally on loan - in 2011.

Two ex-Town stars who are less likely to play against their former employers are Alex Smithies and Anthony Pilkington.

The Huddersfield-born stopper, who was bought by Cardiff in the summer, finds himself as second-choice keeper behind Filipino gloveman Neil Etheridge, who has saved two penalties in his first two outings as a Premier League keeper.

Pilkington on the other hand, who featured for Town between 2009 and 2011, has not been included in Warnock's 25-man league squad.