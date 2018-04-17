Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans making the trip to the Etihad Stadium for the penultimate away clash of the campaign will see Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy.

After being the stand-out performers throughout the season, Pep Guardiola’s men were finally confirmed champions on Sunday following Manchester United’s shock defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

City still have five league games to play, including three at home against Swansea City on Sunday, Town a week later and Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 9th.

And while it is customary for the trophy to usually be presented after the final home game of the season, this is not possible due to the fact the clash against the Seagulls is a mid-week fixture.

That game was rearranged due to Brighton’s FA Cup involvement which means the clash with Town has been moved from Saturday May 5th to Sunday May 6th (kick-off 1.30pm) so the presentation can be televised live across the country via SKY Sports.

Unfortunately tickets are now sold out for the encounter although tickets for Huddersfield Town's away trip to Chelsea on Wednesday, May 9th are currently on sale to Priority 1 & 2 supporters.