Huddersfield Town are set to reward David Wagner's 'miracle work' at the club with a new and improved two-year deal, according to The Sun.

Last weekend's 1-0 home victory over Watford moved the Terriers a step closer to Premier League survival, a potential feat the German boss has previously described as 'a miracle' if achieved.

Town currently sit 15th in the table on 35 points after 34 games and crucially seven points clear of the bottom three of West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Southampton.

Since joining in November 2015, Wagner has worked wonders on a shoe-string budget to first defy the odds by gaining Premier League promotion and now appearing to be on the cusp of maintaining that top-flight status.

It has also seen the 46-year-old linked to a return to former club Borussia Dortmund as well a summer move to fellow strugglers Southampton.

And it is with this in mind the Sun report Town are ready to lock their prized asset into a new contract “on better terms and bonuses”.

Wagner is currently under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2019 with the head coach already stating his happiness at the club and the working relationship with owner Dean Hoyle.

The media outlet also went on to reveal Wagner's bonus for keeping the club in the top-flight was £1.3m as well as a survival bonus.