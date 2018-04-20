Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsene Wenger will bring the curtain down on his Premier League career when Arsenal face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on the final day of the season.

The 68-year-old announced he will step aside from the Gunners hotseat after nearly 22-years at the club and a year before his latest contract was due to expire.

Frenchman Wenger was appointed in October 1996 and is currently the league's longest-serving manager, having taken charge of a record 823 games.

During his time in North London he has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

However, relations with the fans have turned sour over the past two seasons as a result of performances with the club set to miss out on a top-four spot for the second straight campaign.

The side are currently sixth in the table with all hopes of qualifying for the Champions League resting on winning the Europa League.

And should they beat much-fancied Spanish side Atletico Madrid in their two-legged semi-final, the showpiece final in Lyon three days after the encounter away to the Terriers on Sunday May 13th will be his final game in charge.

Earlier this week Huddersfield Town confirmed the final day clash against the Gunners was a sell out, coinciding with the visitors also announcing their away allocation was also sold out.