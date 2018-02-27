Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's ticket office are bracing themselves to be inundated with last-minute season card renewals over the coming few days.

Priced at £249 for adults, Under 18s £129 and Under 8s just £49, the deadline for existing season card holders to guarantee their seat for the 2018-19 campaign is 5pm this Thursday, March 1 .

The club has previously stated this deadline will not be extended and have confirmed there are just under 5,000 of the existing 20,000+ season card holders still to renew.

But with the club currently seeing over a 1,000 renewals a day, they are urging those who have not yet got their seat to avoid delays and not to miss out.

To renew your season card, you should have received a pack in the post from the ticket office and you can renew online, at the ticket office, on the phone or by post.

Please be aware of the deadline of 5pm on Thursday March 1st as well as the fact the ticket office has a new number 01484 960 606.