Huddersfield Town fans are likely to face travel disruption for the side's next two away games at West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur .

Supporters hoping to make the trip to the Hawthorns this weekend (Saturday, February 24) should be aware there are essential M6 roadworks on Junction 6 heading toward Birmingham and Junction 8 around Walsall with only one lane in operation.

And the travel stress is likely to continue next weekend for those making their way to Wembley for Town's clash against Spurs.

Northern Rail staff are expected to strike on Saturday March 3 as part of a long-running disputes between the RMT and the company itself over having conductor-less trains.

It means connections to Wakefield and Leeds as well as the Slaithwaite / Marsden to Manchester line are likely to be affected.

For more news on the traffic for West Brom away follow @highwaysWMIDS on twitter while for the latest news on rail strikes in West Yorkshire follow @northernassist.