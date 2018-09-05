Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set to unveil their plans for the development to PPG Canalside next week.

The club will reveal the plans on Monday, September 10 between 4pm and 8pm in the Function Suite at the training complex, with fans welcome to view the proposed changes to Canalside.

Senior members of the club staff will be on hand to discuss the vision with supporters, while representatives from development leaders Frank Whittle Partnership will also be present to explain the designs in detail.

The full plans will be revealed to all supporters by the club after the event.

Huddersfield Town’s chief executive Julian Winter said: "As our supporters are no doubt aware, the club has always intended to push forward with development plans for the training ground and I’m excited that we've now reached the stage where we can consult with supporters.

"This two-year development is a vital element of the Huddersfield Town’s plan moving forward. It’s incredibly important that the club finds every advantage in an increasingly competitive environment in top level football and state-of-the-art facilities offer this.

"It represents a very big investment from the chairman and the club, with a large commitment towards a community facility once again."