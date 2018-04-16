Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's main sponsor Ope Sports are getting behind the Terrier's Premier League survival fight with subsidised travel to Chelsea FC.

With just four games left in the campaign, every clash is vital with the encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday May 9 bringing the curtain down on Town's 2017/18 away travels.

And with this in mind, the global betting brand are helping the club provide discounted coach travel tickets for the contest for just £1.

Tickets for the match have gone on sale this morning to Priority 1 and 2 statuses with supporters able to add Coach Travel to their match ticket for just £1 (plus booking fee).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The coaches are set to leave PPG Canalside on the day at 1pm for the 7.45pm kick-off and will return from London in the early hours of Thursday morning

OPE Sports became Town’s main club sponsor at the start of the 2017/18 season and has featured across the club’s shirt at all home and away games, pitch side LED and other branding around the John Smith’s Stadium as well as across online and social media channels in the UK and internationally.

On the gesture, Huddersfield Town Commercial Director Sean Jarvis commented: “I am absolutely delighted that our main club sponsor, OPE Sports, has been able to offer supporters subsidised coach travel tickets for our match against Chelsea.

“This is that latest example of us working with our Club Partners to benefit Huddersfield Town supporters.

“Our backing away from home has been fantastic this season and I’m sure this offer will help you all get down to Stamford Bridge and continue to support David Wagner’s side.”