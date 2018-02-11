The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Pritchard starts for Huddersfield Town today as the Terriers look to end an eight-match winless streak in the Premier League against AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town head coach David Wagner has made five changes to the side that faced Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday, with ex-Norwich man Pritchard preferred to Abdelhamid Sabiri in the number 10 role and receiving his second start in the top flight this season.

At the back, the concussed Tommy Smith makes way for Florent Hadergjonaj, who joins the returning Christopher Schindler, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Scott Malone in the four-man back line.

Aaron Mooy is joined by Jonathan Hogg in the heart of midfield, with Philip Billing dropping to the bench, while Rajiv Van La Parra comes in for Collin Quaner on the opposite flank to Tom Ince.

Steve Mounie starts up front as Laurent Depoitre did not recover in time from his knock sustained against Manchester United last weekend.

Full team: Lossl; Malone, Schindler, Zanka, Hadergjonaj; Mooy, Hogg; Van La Parra, Pritchard, Ince; Mounie.

Subs: Coleman, Kongolo, Billing, Sabiri, Williams, Quaner, Hefele.

Bournemouth team: Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniel; L. Cook, Gosling; Stanislas, Fraser, Ibe; Wilson.

Subs: Boruc, Surman, Arter, Smith, King, Mousset, Simpson.