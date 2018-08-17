The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of England Under 20 international Demeaco Duhaney.

The 19-year-old signs for Town on a free transfer, having left previous club Manchester City at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

The youngster has signed a two-year deal with the Terriers, with Town having the option of an extra year.

Duhaney is a defender who predominantly plays as a right back, but can also play on the left side of the defence.

The Manchester-born player joined City at the age of five and worked his way up through the academy, reaching the 2017 FA Youth Cup final with the Citizens and featuring in the UEFA Youth League with the Under 23s.

Duhaney also featured for City's senior side in the Checkatrade Trophy, as well as being named on the bench for last season's Carabao Cup match at Leicester City and a Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.

On the youngster singing for the Terriers, academy manager Leigh Bromby said: "We’re delighted to welcome Demeaco to the club today. He’s a very promising player and we’ve fought off a lot of interest to bring him to Huddersfield Town.

"Demeaco fits many of the characteristics that we look for in a full back in our ‘Terriers Identity’; he’s a superb athlete, he possesses great pace and quality and he’s a tenacious competitor.

"We’re really looking forward to him working under Mark Hudson as part of our elite development team as he gets back up to speed."