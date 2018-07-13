Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed Germany international Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

The 2014 World Cup winner has signed a one-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the club having the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old defender began his career at Mainz 05 before joining Dortmund in 2012.

There he played under then-second team boss David Wagner before making the step up to Jurgen Klopp’s first team after just a year.

Durm has struggled for game time at the Westfalenstadion in recent years due to injuries, making just 20 appearances over the last two seasons.

The left back has however recovered from his latest injury sustained in January, when he ruptured ligaments in his ankle.

On Durm signing, the head coach said: “It is not every day that you can bring a player of the quality of Erik to your Club. He is a World Cup winner and has played at the very highest level, so this is a fantastic day for Huddersfield Town.

“Obviously I know Erik well from our time together at Dortmund and he has all the qualities to be a great success in our ‘Terriers Identity’.

“He has been very unfortunate with injuries for a year now, but he was training with Dortmund at the end of the season and he’s passed our medical with flying colours this week. That’s no surprise to me; he was always one of the fittest players at Dortmund and has great physical attributes; real stamina and speed.

“Erik is a smart, determined character too. He’s desperate to play and that is always a good thing for any head coach!”