Even if Huddersfield Town signing Ramadan Sobhi had decided against a summer move, he would still have been kicking off next season in West Yorkshire.

That’s because the Egyptian’s former club Stoke City visit Leeds United in their first Sky Bet Championship fixture of the 2018-19 campaign.

World Cup player Sobhi, of course, will instead be part of David Wagner’s top-flight squad against Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium on August 11, unless the match gets moved to another day for live TV.

Leeds’ new era under Marcelo Bielsa begins against the newly-relegated Premier League side Stoke on Sunday August 5 in front of the Sky Sports cameras (4.30pm).

In their first away fixture, Leeds visit Frank Lampard’s Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday August 11.