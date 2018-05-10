Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's achievement of maintaining their Premier League status with a hard-fought draw against Chelsea last night has left a number of 'so-called' pundits embarressed.

David Wagner's side needed just a point to secure another season in the top-flight following a draw at champions Manchester City three days earlier.

And they completed the feat at Stamford Bridge in heroic style - Laurent Depoitre giving the Terriers a shock lead early in the second half before the side holding firm after Marcos Alonso's fortuitous equaliser.

The result means Swansea City need to overturn a three-point and nine-goal difference to Southampton on the final day of the season to stay up - with Town uncatchable.

On the final whistle social media went into meltdown as everyone scrambled to lavish praise on the incredible achievement of David Wagner and his players.

However, some plaudits were conspicuous by their absence – most notably three of the four Sky Sports pundits who have continually written the side off this campaign.

Out of Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matthew Le Tissier, only the latter took to Twitter to congratulate the club on defying the odds.

Coincidentally, Merson is set to visit the John Smith's Stadium next month alongside England legends Sir Geoff Hurst and Peter Shilton OBE for a special World Cup Launch Dinner with calls for the former Arsenal man to undertake some sort of forfeit due to his poor Town punditry.

The BBC's Mark Lawrenson has also been a Huddersfield Town detractor throughout the season but it was Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and fellow pundit Ian Wright who led the applause from the media outlet.

Similarly, Kevin Kilbane also tipped his former side to go down at the start of the campaign but has at least tweeted his congratulations – obviously not mentioning his previous faux-pas prediction though.

Elsewhere, Chris Kamara was quick to praise Town's old-fashioned approach to defending with players throwing their bodies on the line while one former defender-turned-pundit, Steve Nicol, is already tipping the side to go down NEXT season.

Speaking on ESPN, the ex-Liverpool player said: “Twenty-eight goals for and fifty-seven against – and you're still in the Premier League?

“I'm not sure whether to congratulate them or look around and say, 'What's going on with everyone else?'

“It ain't going to last next year by the way – no chance.”

However, the Examiner experts of Sports Editor Mel Booth alongside Football Writers Blake Welton and Rory Benson have backed the Terriers all the way to defy the odds - even before a ball was kicked in earnest.

Previewing the season, Mel Booth said: “I expect Town to defy the bookies and be playing Premier League again in 2018-19.”

It was sentiments echoed by Welton and Benson with the former even correctly guessing two of the three teams who would go down instead of Huddersfield Town earlier this year.