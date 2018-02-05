Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith is confident in his side's character after the Terriers slipped into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.

Town have not experienced life in the bottom three since December, two matches after David Wagner took over as the Terriers' head coach.

But the defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday sent them to 19th in the Premier League table - level on points with Stoke City and Swansea City, who sit above them due to goal difference.

Smith believes the performance against Jose Mourinho's side at the weekend showed character however, and the 25-year-old is adamant Town would continue to fight and remain confident over their chances of survival.

"I felt we proved we have character," he said. "Results have not been great lately. There is no hiding from that, but we have character in this group.

"We will keep fighting until the very end of the season and get as many points as we can. Results bring confidence and we haven't been getting those results.

"But remaining confident has been a key message that we have been trying to get across - myself, the manager and the staff.

"This is a tough league with no easy games. This is the club's first season at this level for a long time and we are discovering how tough it can be.

"But we will keep fighting, keep showing character and keep putting in as much effort as possible."