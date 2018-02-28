Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy may well be sidelined at the moment, but Huddersfield Town’s star midfielder is still big news in Australia.

The 27-year-old former Melbourne City and Manchester City player has missed the last two matches while recovering from a gashed and infected knee suffered in Town’s 4-1 home win over AFC Bournemouth.

He will also sit out Saturday’s trip to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley – being targeted for the home clash with Swansea City on March 10 – but Mooy remains a big talking point for football fans in his home country.

Indeed, in the latest news items from the Caltex Socceroos, Mooy’s tackling ability is put under the spotlight alongside that of QPR’s Massimo Luongo with less than four months to the opening of Australia’s World Cup campaign in Russia.

Socceroos.com.au reports: "Aaron Mooy has earned a reputation for his tackling prowess in the Premier League, but now another Caltex Socceroos midfielder is winning similar plaudits in the English Championship.

Massimo Luongo, who scored in his 100th game for Queens Park Rangers last weekend, leads the competition in tackles (115) with a 68% completion rate.

Barnsley’s Joe Williams has made the second-most tackles (101), while former Socceroo and Millwall full-back James Meredith is sixth on the list (89) after 34 games this season.

Despite 25-year-old Luongo’s best efforts, QPR are currently 16th on the Championship ladder, while Meredith’s Millwall are 12th with 12 games to play.

In the Premier League, Mooy is equal seventh for tackles (76).

The Caltex Socceroo has been sidelined with a knee injury, but Huddersfield have still managed to win back-to-back games against Bournemouth and West Brom.

The Terriers currently sit 14th on the ladder, with Mooy expected to return to action to face Swansea on March 10.”

Mooy’s time off the field also hasn’t stopped his EA Sports FIFA 18 player rating being boosted from 77 to 78 in the EA Sports’ Ratings Refresh.