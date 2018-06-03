Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy has been confirmed in Australia’s 23-man final World Cup squad.

The 27-year-old capture from Manchester City, who played a key role in Town’s Premier League survival , has been rewarded with a place in coach Bert van Marwijk’s selection for the tournament in Russia.

It is a first World Cup for Mooy, who made 42 appearances last season for club and country.

Van Marwijk’s final 23-player selection features three players from the Hyundai A-League – Daniel Arzani, Dimitri Petratos, and Josh Risdon – as well as two players who have now gained selection for Australia in four consecutive FIFA World Cup squads, Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan.

Over the past fortnight 27 players have battled for selection in an intense training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

This work culminated in a solid 4-0 friendly win over Czech Republic in St Polten, Austria on Friday.

“I have been very pleased with the effort and application of all of the players during our time in Turkey, and in Austria” said van Marwijk.

“Every step of the selection process has been difficult because the players have all given everything to make the final selection.

“However, considering many factors, we have now settled on our final squad for Russia.

“I believe this group of players can do Australia proud at the world’s biggest football tournament if we continue to work collectively and intensively over the next two weeks and into the competition.”