Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy can look forward to playing his part in some free-flowing attacking football with a new-look Australia.

That’s the view of his Socceroos colleague Jackson Irvine, the Hull City midfielder who has also been involved in Australia’s training camp in Turkey this week.

Mooy and his mates – who are next in international action against Korea Republic at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on November 17 – have been working in Antalya over the international break, when they had no matches.

Irvine reckons new boss Graham Arnold will soon have the side firing on all cylinders.

“I’ve been watching very closely and trying to take in as much of the new tactics as I can to try and get a feel of what the new manager wants,” Irvine told the Caltex Socceroos official website.

“It’s exciting, it’s fast football, it’s very free flowing in the attacking third and I think we’re going to play some great stuff under him in the next few years.”

Australia are now moving on under the new boss following their involvement in the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

After the Korea Republic match, they play Labanon in the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on November 20.

Mooy, 27, has played three of Town’s four Premier League matches this seasson – missing the defeat at Manchester City because his wife went into labour with their second child.

He also played as a 69th-minute substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City and will be back to train with David Wagner’s squad ready to start against Crystal Palace at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Since joining Town, initially on loan from Manchester City, the Sydney-born player has made 93 appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring eight goals.