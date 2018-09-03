The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has been named in Danny Mills' Premier League team of the weekend.

The Danish star netted the opener at Goodison Park this weekend, putting Town ahead against the unbeaten Everton.

The Terriers conceded 87 seconds later through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the former Leeds United defender still opted to slot Billing into his star side of the weekend because of his contribution against the Toffees.

The Town man lines up alongside Fulham's Jean Michael Seri and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in Mills' team of the weekend, with the latter also scoring for his side on Saturday.

The pundit told Sky Sports: "The midfield is quite unusual - Billing scored and played very well in that central midfield area for Huddersfield, as did Hojbjerg and Seri," Mills said.

"Maybe you will not see them in there that often, but [they've contributed to] good results with [Billing and Hojbjerg] both scoring goals, which is what you want your midfielders to do."

Also included in the team is Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio, defenders Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Craig Cathcart (Watford) and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) and forwards Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and Glenn Murray (Brighton).