Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie is preparing himself for an even tougher season in the Premier League with the Terriers this term.

Town clinched safety with a remarkable final week last year, claiming back-to-back draws against Manchester City and Chelsea away from home, but it was a roller coaster season for David Wagner 's men.

After a lightning-quick start from the West Yorkshire side, Town began to slide down the table around Christmas and dipped into the bottom three for their one and only weekend in early February.

But consecutive victories over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion - with a Mounie goal in each - dragged the Terriers out of the mire and propelled the side towards top-flight safety.

The Benin international's seven Premier League strikes saved his team six points last season, but the 23-year-old has not set a goal-scoring target for the 2018/19 campaign.

When asked if he had a number of goals he wanted to score this season, Mounie replied: "No, there's no amount of goals [I'm aiming for].

"I try to score the most goals I can to help the team - that's the only thing I have in my mind.

"This season will be harder than the last and I think the most important thing is to stick together again and reproduce what we did last season."

Town have always had a strong team spirit under head coach Wagner and the boss will once again have to integrate players to the first team squad this summer and instill into them the qualities of a Town player.

Ben Hamer, Juninho Bacuna and Ramadan Sobhi are the three new faces so far to be welcomed to Town, alongside last season's loanee Terence Kongolo , and Mounie believes they have bedded into the squad well already in the early pre-season.

"They are already good in the dressing room and they well settled," he said.

"Everyone likes them and they try to help them settle in this team and I think they feel good.

"We are a team that tries to help people when they come and I think they feel good already."

He added: "It's nice to be back with the lads and back in training.

"To be honest, we had some long holidays this year so we missed the football a little bit!

"It's good to be back and be playing some games in the pre-season."