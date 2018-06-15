The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town trio Aaron Mooy , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl could all make their World Cup debuts tomorrow.

Mooy's Australia take on France in the day's early game, with kick off scheduled in Kazan for 11am.

France are one of the pre-tournament favourites this year and the Town man and his team mates will have to be at their best to deny Didier Deschamps' men an opening victory in Russia.

Mooy will likely start in the heart of the midfield for the unfancied Socceroos and will have to perform to drive his team to an unlikely victory on the third day of the 2018 tournament.

Zanka and Lossl could also make their World Cup bows as Denmark take on Peru at the Mordovia Arena at 5pm.

The Danes are the second-favourites to win Group C behind the French, while the Peruvians are third-favourites.

That puts more pressure on Denmark's opening fixture, as boss Age Hareide will want to put some early breathing distance between the DBU and the Incas.

Lossl is likely to take a spot on the bench for the clash, with the Town keeper behind Leicester City stopper Kasper Schmeichel in the Danish pecking order.

The Town keeper will probably be joined on the sidelines by team mate Zanka, who is likely to play understudy to Chelsea 's Andreas Christensen and skipper Simon Kjaer.

Both matches will be broadcast by the BBC .