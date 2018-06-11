The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town stars Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have all travelled to Russia ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, with the hosts taking on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow (4pm kick off).

Town's stars will have to wait for their World Cup bows, with both Mooy's Australia and Lossl and Zanka's Denmark in action on Saturday, June 16.

The Socceroos face France at 11am (GMT) in Kazan, before Group C rivals Denmark play Peru in Mordovia at 5pm.

Midfield linchpin Mooy and Australia arrived over the weekend, while Lossl and Zanka's Denmark travel on Monday, and all three Town men will step up their preparations with their national sides ahead of the opening ceremony at 3.30pm on Thursday.

Mooy and Australia's base camp is in Kazan, while Lossl and Zanka will settle with Denmark in Krasnodar Krai.