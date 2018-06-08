Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town players Aaron Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl will be itching to get a chance for their countries in the World Cup.

Town fans will have their eyes peeled for everything to do with Australia and Denmark and for how their players perform – and that’s the magic of the tournament.

Every four years you get to see different styles, different characters and different controversies and the World Cup rarely disappoints on any of those fronts.

You often discover an unknown talent, too, who produces a bit of magic or scores a great goal, and suddenly the world wants to know who he is.

It’s the greatest shop window there has ever been for players.

I’m sure David Wagner and his staff will already have their eyes on a few, watching with interest throughout the tournament.

I have to say that for the first time in many years, I’m actually looking forward to the World Cup and how England might perform.

Gareth Southgate who, let’s be honest, probably got the job only by default, has really stamped his authority on the squad and it’s no longer square pegs for round holes.

He will play a specific formation and the best players for that formation will play.

In recent friendlies against Germany, Brazil and Nigeria we have certainly seen enough to make me think we can be just as competitive as the best teams in the world.

At 16/1 it’s probably a fair price.

The big move is the mental switch. You have to be able to mentally survive the pressures of a tournament over six to eight weeks (including prep).

England’s squad are young, energetic and, certainly from the TV pictures I have seen, having a lot of fun - and that bodes well.

Harry Kane is one of the top goalscorers in the world and if he is at his best, he can provide that little bit of magic that can take England deep into the tournament.

Tournament football takes a different mindset, and the recent successes of the England age-group sides have shown that the players coming through the ranks have the mental capacity and focus to deliver performances over a short period of time.

My two teams to watch for the World Cup are Spain and England.

You have to be comfortable without the ball for significant periods, and I think both those countries fit that bill.