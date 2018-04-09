Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were satisfied with a battling point at Brighton but want to see a more clinical edge from their side in the run-in.

David Wagner’s side are preparing to tackle Watford at the John Smith’s Stadium after Steve Mounie’s opportunistic strike earned a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium, where Town fell behind to an unlucky Jonas Lossl own goal.

Brighton finished with 10 men following the sending-off of Davy Propper for a high challenge on Jonathan Hogg – a decision which Brighton boss Chris Hughton may appeal.

Town’s fans had mixed views on the result on the south coast.

Bill, from Emley, said: “Not faultless, but streets better than some recent performances.

“Interestingly, they looked vulerable defensively when they pushed up and went for it, which is what many Town fans have been shouting for.

“Trust in the manager and players to find the right balance. We inch closer to safety.”

Mark, in Lindley, added: “A win against Watford next Saturday might just be enough to keep us up now after a valuable point.

“It’s going right down to the wire now, though. If we can manage to stay up then it’s an amazing season.”

Roger, from Shepley, was grateful for some help.

“Showed spirit and fight, but thank goodness for Shane Duffy’s “assist” – otherwise couldn’t see us scoring!” he said.

John Marsh, in Pontefract, is less optimistic.

“No real quality, still far too negative and no idea how to break teams down who drop deep,” he reckoned.

“Battled hard and a point is better than nothing. Need to be more creative and direct.”

JJ from Dishforth said: “Good recovery from a sloppy start, but Town need to be more ruthless against teams in front of goal and especially against 10 men.

“Ince was an empty shirt again.”

Allan, in Liversedge, is worried.

“Another opportunity to win wasted,” he said.

“Depoitre should have been on straight after the red card incident as Brighton were there for the taking.

“We now move on to another crucial game against Watford where we have to show our intent to press for the three points.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, also feels Town are up against it.

“Good performance by Town but they are still dangling on a string,” he said.

“It depends now on how Southampton perform. I still think Town will struggle to stay up.”