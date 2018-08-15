The video will start in 8 Cancel

By Trevor Whitehead

With Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City exchanging places with Cardiff City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, the tectonic plates of the Premier League continue their slight, but perceptible, drift towards the equator.

Why is this? Does Lancaster Gate really have such a powerful (cup) draw?

Perhaps the megatropolis of “all that is not flat-capped and northern” really does have an irresistible, fashion-free attraction?

This may be of no significance for the wolves and foxes of middle England. However, even as the crow flies, the magpies face an increase in lengthy and expensive air miles drinking nut-brown ale.

Last season a ‘kids pay their age’ initiative, was aimed at making HTSA travel to away games affordable and family friendly. This will continue throughout 2018/19.

A revised loyalty scheme, recently introduced by Huddersfield Town , should allow family-friendliness to go a step further.

Hopefully, away tickets will now be available on a more equitable basis; especially for any ‘new kids on the block’ with their mums or dads in tow.

Remember, these are the loyal Town-loving pensioners who will look back and bleat about those good old days of the ‘2018 new age’.

On Sunday (August 19) the HTSA coach will once again take to the road; bound for the Etihad with its crucial cargo of ‘12th men’.

The coach departs Gooder St, Brighouse, at 10.30am and the John Smith’s Stadium at 11am.

The fare for HTSA members will be £11 while non-members can travel for just £13. Youngsters, who are under 13 years of age, will be charged their age in pounds as long as they are accompanied by an HTSA member.

Besides the regular ‘blue ribbon’ sweepstake, a new free draw is to be introduced this season offering one lucky traveller a cash prize of up to £50.

Seats can be reserved, allowing passengers to sit in family groups or with their friends.

Please state whether you would prefer seats towards the front, the middle or the rear of the coach.

HTSA also caters for supporters who have mobility difficulties. If you have concerns about boarding the coach or transferring from the coach to the stadium, please inform HTSA when making your booking.

Your Supporters Trust will do everything we can to meet any special requirements.

To book your seats text the full name of all passengers, along with a mobile contact number and their preferred departure point, to 07725 036109.

We might not be a megatropolis, but we do have a mighty German power house.

Might we not?