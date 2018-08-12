Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie praised Chelsea for being clinical in their 3-0 win but took exception to Jorginho’s penalty which gave the visitors timely breathing space just before half time.

Town had given as good as they got, despite N’Golo Kante putting Chelsea ahead with a scuffed volley on 34 minutes.

Indeed, Mounie had been desperately unlucky not to level with a header against the woodwork three minutes later.

Mounie’s header had hit the inside of a post and bounced across goal as David Wagner’s side responded well to Kante’s opener, before Pedro drove home the third goal after being set up by second-half substitute Eden Hazard.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We had a very good first half, but we know that Chelsea, when you face a team like this, they are very clinical,” said Mounie.

“You have to use your chances and (luck) wasn’t on our side unfortunately, so we keep going and keep working, it’s only the first game.”

Mounie didn’t know what to make of Jorginho’s cheeky penalty, adding: “It was weird.

“He jumped before the penalty and Ben (Hamer) had already dived so I don’t know why the ref didn’t make him retake the penalty.

“It was a little bit weird. The ref needs to explain that to us because I don’t understand why (it was not retaken).”

Chelsea’s new record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga impressed teammate Antonio Rudiger.

Kepa, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after his £72.1million move from Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, didn’t have too much to do on his debut in Maurizio Sarri’s first game in charge.

But German defender Rudiger was pleased the Spaniard’s first appearance passed without incident – apart from Mounie thumping that header against a post – following Thibault Courtois’ controversial departure.

“I think he (Kepa) did well,” Rudiger said. “He tried to speak as much as he can. He did well with that and we as defenders we needed to help him and we did that.

“In general, it was a very good day. We all know Thibault’s quality, but Thibault’s not a Chelsea player anymore.

“I wish him good luck at Real Madrid, but now we have to concentrate on Kepa because he’s our goalkeeper. In his work he’s very confident.”

Chelsea were found wanting in last week’s Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, but proved too classy for Town, despite leaving World Cup stars Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud on the bench.

“We’re happy because to be honest our pre-season games were not that good,” Rudiger said. “But here we can be more happy because we won the game.

“Three goals and a clean sheet. That’s good for us.

“It’s not always easy to adapt because it’s a new style of play, but I think we did well. We moved the ball well and to have a good bench is always good.”