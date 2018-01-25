Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have had their odds slashed to be relegated back to the SkyBet Championship this season, with bookmakers’ BetVictor making them as short as Even Money to last a solitary season in the top-flight.

David Wagner ’s side were as big as 4/1 for the drop after last month’s 4-1 defeat of Watford , however a run of six league games without a win have followed thereafter and warning signs glaringly obvious last weekend at the Bet365 Stadium.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke City saw the Terriers lose vital ground on those in the midst of a relegation dogfight with three points for the hosts followed by a precious three points for Swansea City in Monday’s shock 1-0 defeat of Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans are the biggest movers in the relegation market, easing to 2/7 from 1/7 with Stoke likewise easing for the drop and now 2/1 from 6/4 with BetVictor.

Nevertheless, Swansea remain the 6/5 market leaders to finish bottom of the pile and seem likely to end up in the Championship alongside two of either Huddersfield, Brighton & Hove Albion , AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City , West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United .

The latter have turned down bids from relegation rivals Brighton for star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and it will be fascinating to see what deals, if any, will be done in the final week of the January Transfer Window.

Talk of relegation battles are put on hold this week though, with the fourth round of the FA Cup seeing Town host Championship strugglers Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium and BetVictor expect the Terriers to advance to the next round.

BetVictor make the Terriers the 2/5 favourites to advance at the expense of the Blues and 8/11 to beat the visitors without the need of a replay.

Birmingham have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions and will be expected by many to outperform their odds on Saturday; 5/1 with BetVictor to cause an upset and 12/5 to earn a replay.

Town have netted just five goals in their last seven games in all competition and need both a result and a performance to instil confidence in the club’s push towards survival.

I expect David Wagner to play Laurent Depoitre up front and the Belgian to relish the opportunity to rediscover his touch in the final third.

Depoitre is the 16/5 joint-favourite to open the scoring (alongside teammate Steve Mounié ) and is likewise the market leader to net anytime and in a home win; 6/4 and 9/4 with BetVictor.

BetVictor are 18/5 that Huddersfield win despite conceding and an even more appealing 9/1 to beat Birmingham by the same scoreline as the previous round; I can see a 2-1 win for David Wagner’s side in West Yorkshire.

For those expecting an upset there are two crackers live on the box Sunday, with former Town boss Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds hosting Manchester City in the Welsh capital.

Cardiff City are 9/1 to beat the PL Champions elect in the second leg of Sunday’s double-header; Pep Guardiola ’s superstars 1/4 favourites and 5/1 the Championships side earn a replay at the Etihad.

In the first, Newcastle United should likewise do better than their odds of 7/1 reflect when travelling to Stamford Bridge; Chelsea 2/5 and the draw 4s.

Rafa Benitez has a terrific record in the competition and I can see the Magpies leaving having guaranteed their name in the hat for the fifth round; back the 1-1 and 2-2 correct scores at 9/1 and 18/1 with BetVictor.

