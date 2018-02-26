Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’ve been a Huddersfield Town fan for as long as I can remember and have had my season ticket since the 2006/07 season.

Watching the likes of Andy Booth and Luke Beckett when I first started going got me hooked and although we didn’t have much success in my first few seasons, I loved going to the games and seeing my heroes in action.

My first away game was a 3-2 win at MK Dons and that’s when I really got the Town bug.

The drama you get following Town is like nothing else I’ve experienced with the first season in the SkyBet Championship standing out to me as the Terriers stayed up on the last game of the season.

That season, towards the end, everyone rallied together and got the team over the line and those full-time celebrations were amazing - with Barnsley and Town fans chanting together.

After that campaign, Town games became much more of a way of life for me.

I haven’t missed a home game since we were promoted from League One and that’s the thing that sets Huddersfield Town apart - most of the fans don’t fade away when we’re on a bad run.

The core fans who were there when we were pushing 12,000 attendances are still there, supporting the team through thick and thin.

The togetherness of this club is what makes it so special – we aren’t the biggest club but we always put a shift on the pitch and we need the fans to put one in off the pitch, be loud and vocal.

This won’t be possible without as many Town fans renewing their season cards!

Next season, regardless of our league status, we need as many supporters as possible to renew season cards, get behind the lads and hopefully push for another successful Premier League season.

To renew your season card, you should have received a pack in the post from the ticket office and you can renew online, at the ticket office, on the phone or by post.

Please be aware of the deadline of 5pm on Thursday March 1 as well as the fact the ticket office has a new number 01484 960 606.