Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last Saturday, the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) teamed up with the Town Foundation and Welcome Centre to run eight foodbank collection points around the stadium.

Thanks to the generosity of Town fans, the initiative was a resounding success and in light of this, the partnership is set to be extended for the last two games of the season against Everton and Arsenal.

There will be blue and white striped wheelie bins at the following locations:

- Three at the south end of the Revell Ward Stand

- Three near the gym entrance near the Fantastic Media Stand turnstiles

- HTSA cabin near the access barrier in the St. Andrew’s Road car park

- One at the PPG Canalside Fanzone

As ever, the collection points will run from 1pm until 2:45pm with donations that have a long shelf life, as well as clothes and female sanitary products requested.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Town Foundation’s Julie Sheffield said: “I am delighted the ‘Fans for Foodbank’ initiative was backed by a number of different supporters.

“The generosity of our supporters just continues to surprise me, everyone wants to help make a difference in the local community and this is what makes Huddersfield Town so special.

“The work the HTSA has done with the ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ initiative is fantastic, and I’m delighted that together we’ve been able to make it an even bigger success.

“We will carry on the initiative for next two home games, so please continue to back us and look out for the special Town Foundation/HTSA wheelie bins around the John Smith’s Stadium.

“If it carry’s onto be a success then we will certainly look at continuing the initiative next season.”