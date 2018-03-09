Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former fans favourite Steve Jenkins has urged both Huddersfield Town and Swansea City fans to remember where both clubs have come from ahead of this weekend’s showdown.

The two sides meet at the John Smith’s Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 3pm) in a mouthwatering contest which could go far in determining their Premier League fates.

Both were plying their trade in the Old Third Division as late as the 2003-04 season before eventually coming back up the football league ladder to enjoy top-flight football.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And Jenkins experienced the majority of Town’s downfall and resultant administration during a seven-year spell at the club – a far cry from the situation which the Terriers currently find themselves in.

“Going back to 2002 and administration you could never have dreamt Huddersfield Town would make it to the Premier League,” Steve Jenkins said.

“But to come back from that and coming up from League Two - it’s been incredible and it’s all credit to everyone involved with the club.

“It’s an unbelievable story for both clubs and sometimes fans have got to realise that and temper expectations.

“They are not one of the Premier League’s big boys and sometimes fans need to reflect and look back at were they have come from and the work and effort everyone has put in during the past 15 years or so.

Jenkins speaks with fondness for both sides, describing his spells in South Wales and West Yorkshire as the best time of his career.

“I love both – they are two fantastic and friendly clubs with great people around them – I am just so pleased both sides are doing so well and are in the Premier League.

“Both have incredible supporters who stick with the side and that’s what clubs need to get through the tough times and difficult situations.”