If you attended Huddersfield Town’s game against Everton on Saturday, you’ll probably have noticed a trio of banners being raised in the South Stand just before kick-off.

Together, they formed a simple message: “The fans have spoken / Time for HTAFC to STAND UP / Rail seating now.”

If you’re not familiar with the current state of the safe standing debate, you may have wondered why? Or perhaps, why now?

Well, allow me to attempt an explanation.

Safe standing is a common-sense solution to a whole host of problems that ail the English game.

Small sections of rail seating have the potential to provide greater value for money and choice, create a better match-day experience for those who wish to sit and those who wish to stand, and improve the general level of safety in stadia.

This fact is recognised by the vast majority of supporters. Indeed, a recent petition asking the government to allow Premier League and Championship clubs to install safe standing areas has been signed by over 100,000 people, meaning it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

And the 100,000 are in good company. With the support of the Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF), supporters’ trusts up and down the country have canvassed the opinion of their members and wider fanbase. Without fail, the answer has been an overwhelming YES in favour of safe standing.

At Town, it’s been a similar story. Of the 1,100 people who completed the Stand Up For Town survey last year, 96% said they would like to see a designated safe standing area at the John Smith’s Stadium. The Huddersfield Daily Examiner, meanwhile, ran a similar poll earlier this month, with 81% of participants expressing their support for safe standing.

Stand Up For Town have also secured the backing of fanzines such as Smile Awhile and regional groups such as the Southern Terriers. Moreover, Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker and Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff have thrown their weight behind the campaign, as have a good number of local councillors.

Unfortunately, the club have yet to respond to this groundswell of popular opinion.

With events moving so quickly, Stand Up For Town are therefore keen for the club to (a) release the results of their own September 2017 safe standing survey, (b) issue a public statement clarifying their position on safe standing, and (c) take a position when safe standing is debated in Parliament.

Supporters have done almost everything we can to effect meaningful change on this matter. It is now the responsibility of clubs, leagues, and governing bodies to represent the interests of their supporters and members by proactively lobbying the government to change its policy.

The EFL and clubs such as Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and West Bromwich Albion have already signalled their intent to do so. Will Huddersfield Town STAND UP and be counted, too?

James Chisem is the Secretary of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, Chair of the Huddersfield Town Heritage Project, Co-Chair of Stand Up For Town, organiser of Fans for Foodbanks, and the host of the Examiner’s Ooh To Be A… podcast.