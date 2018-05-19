Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The highs, the lows, the highs again – it's been a rollercoaster of a ride for Huddersfield Town fans this past nine months.

After the euphoria of the SkyBet Championship Play-Off Final win against Reading at Wembley, David Wagner's men took the Premier League by storm in the opening weeks of the season.

Then there was the disappointing defeats against the likes of West Ham United, Swansea City and Everton before the highs of Manchester United, AFC Bournemouth, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Every week supporters have been enduring it all with the Examiner on hand to capture it all through the weekly 'Huddersfield Town Talk' column.

So now they have recovered (just about) we ask them what their stand-out memories are of this truly magnificent campaign....

Darren Wormald - True Terrier Spirit Throughout

What an amazing season this has been, possibly even surpassing last year’s Play-Off victory.

Yet again this club and its player’s have defied all odds and showed they truly have ‘No Limits’.

Every pundit had us relegated before a ball was even kicked - no goals, no wins, down by Christmas, the list goes on.

The moments that really stand out for me are really more a culmination of our whole season - strength and total togetherness.

Of course there have been some great games and victories over the course of the season but the ability to ignore negativity and carry on regardless showed their real strength of character.

Every day the players, staff and fans rose above it and eventually got their ultimate reward - I’m so proud to be a fan of Yorkshire’s Number One club....Oooohhh To Be A.

Ben Hall (Terriers TV Vlogger) - The Long Road To Survival

I think all Town fans can agree it has been a great season, after being written off before a ball was even kicked and we even surprised many by topping the league after the first match week.

Undeniably though, one of my favourite moments this season was Laurent Depoitre’s goal at Chelsea, everything about the day was amazing!

Two thousand Town fans travelled to a warm London in the hope of witnessing the Terriers seal their Premier League safety in the last away game of the season.

All last away games are usually really good with an amazing atmosphere, but this one topped it all.

After Depoitre’s goal the atmosphere became even better, even through it was tinged with nervousness after Marcos Alonso’s fluky equaliser - the last 25 minutes were probably even more tense than the Wembley penalties!

It’s been a great season and thanks to the Examiner for posting my vlogs which has seen me travel a total of 8081 miles this season – all of them worth it!

Bill Watt - We've Competed Against Footballing Artists

Back in September, Harry Kane was so good against Town he was terrifying. Every time he had the ball, I thought he was going to score. In fact, every time Tottenham Hotspur attacked, I feared they would score.

Spurs were the first Top Six team we played and they were fantastic – it was as if we’d entered a painting competition and found ourselves up against Michelangelo.

I actually thought Town did well but Tottenham’s fluid passing and speed of thought were unplayable.

So, how to react? I’d already applauded Harry’s second goal, along with many other Town fans, but I was still a little surprised to find myself standing to applaud him off when he was substituted.

I’m too partisan - most football fans are too partisan - to do such a thing with any forethought. It was spontaneous, an appreciation of a wonderful performance.

As I sat back down, I remember thinking: what a season this is going to be. If the top sides are going to be this good in the flesh, as long as we compete against the rest, and I was sure we would, then I could easily put up with days like this...

Mike Davis - Huge Thank Yous All Round

Firstly, I would like to thank Mr Wagner, for his leadership, the squad for their teamwork and Mr Hoyle for his great support.

The highlight for me was the last game against Arsenal - who could believe Arsene Wenger’s last match would be in Huddersfield, a game where we had already retained our Premier League status.

Since the fixtures had been published no-one had expected anything from Manchester City or Chelsea but after two magnificent draws here I was celebrating in the Cowshed Loyal’s march outside the Gas Club.

As we walked, there were flares, flags, scarfs and of course thousands of smiles.

Everyone was celebrating as I entered the Riverside Stand, I was welcomed by the Blue and White t-shirted Kilner Bank and a chorus of “We Are Premier League” filled the Stadium.

Was this better than the day at Wembley? Perhaps - we are about to compete at the top table - is there a better footballing feeling?

Finally, I would like to thank every Huddersfield Town fan for making this the best season ever - well since the 1920s anyway.

Graeme Rayner (Down At The Mac Administrator) - It's All About The 'ZankaTime'

When I look back at this season, one person that has consistently brought a smile to my face is Mathias Jørgensen, aka Zanka.

When his signing was announced last year I was immediately struck by his name, inspired by the Cool Runnings character with the lucky egg.

I was also impressed by the obvious rapport he had with FC Copenhagen fans – I saw similarities with Michael Hefele , whose fans from Dresden loved him so much they came to Wembley for the Play-Off final in May.

But Zanka’s taken it to a new level. From appearing on local news with his Terrier dog, to the regular “ZankaTime” sessions on Twitter where fans can interact with him, and the ultimate – getting every Town fan at the Southampton away game a drink on Boxing Day -“Zanka Claus!”

None of this would matter if he wasn’t so damned good on the pitch; he has grown from solid (albeit a bit wayward with his passing) in the early days to a rock alongside Chris Schindler.

His form in the run in has been immense and their partnership is superb. Long may it continue.

Thomas Pearson (Brighouse High School student) - The Best Team In English Football

For me, the highlight of our debut season in the Premier League has to be my final away day of the season (the penultimate one for the club), away at champions Manchester City.

It was a huge game for both teams, as City were being presented with the trophy and chasing records and Town in vital need of points in order to survive.

My main focus coming into this match was to sing loud and proud whatever happened on the pitch and for the team and hope the goal difference wasn’t damaged too much!

During the match the Town players dug deep and were backed by this season’s incredible fans who turned out to be our 12th man as we secured a shock 0-0 draw.

We arguably became party poopers for our hosts but no-one cared as we picked up a vital point.

The result made many believe the impossible was possible as well as having the added bonus of witnessing the Premier League trophy being awarded to the second best team in English football - behind my beloved Huddersfield Town of course!!