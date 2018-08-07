Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are being linked with Montpellier’s versatile £13.5m frontman Isaac Mbenza.

And the 22-year-old would seem to tick a lot of boxes for head coach David Wagner with just a couple of days to the closure of the summer transfer window .

France-born Mbenza is a Belgium Under 21 cap and is just the sort of utility man who would suit Town right now, especially following the departure of Tom Ince to Stoke City.

Right footed, he can operate on either wing, but he can play anywhere across midfield and also do a stint up front if necessary – much like Adama Diakhaby.

According to L’Equipe, Montpellier wanted to keep Mbenza this summer following his 10 goals last campaign, but it’s reported Town’s offer may be too good to turn down.

I understand Mbenza is not in Huddersfield, but with the transfer window closing at 5pm on Thursday, there is still time to get a deal in place.

Meanwhile, QPR continue to be linked with interest in Town favourite Michael Hefele while Collin Quaner remains on the Preston North End shopping list, even though that possible deal does not appear to have moved on in the last 24 hours.