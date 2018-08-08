Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Town pursuit of Montpellier wingman Isaac Mbenza appears to be gathering momentum ahead of the transfer window closing.

News sources on both sides of the channel are reporting wheels are in motion behind the scenes for the 22-year-old to become a £13.5m addition to David Wagner’s squad before the 5pm deadline tomorrow.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A versatile midfielder like the Belgian Under 21 international – who scored 10 goals in 43 appearances last season for Montpellier in Ligue 1 – would tick a lot of boxes for Town and provide another lift ahead of the big Premier League kick-off against Chelsea.

Sources in France are suggesting a Premier League move would appeal to the player, who began his career with French second division side Valenciennes.

Wagner, of course, in addition to making Jonas Lossl and Flo Hadergjonaj permanent signings during this summer window, has brought in Ben Hamer , Ramadan Sobhi, Juninho Bacuna , Adama Diakhaby and Erik Durm alongside club record arrival Terence Kongolo.

It would seem any outgoings would be loans at this state, with Michael Hefele a target for QPR and Collin Quaner a potential interest for Preston North End.