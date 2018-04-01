Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by Newcastle United yesterday thanks to a late goal at St James' Park.

Ayoze Perez popped up with 10 minutes to go to score the only goal of the game, handing Town their 17th Premier League defeat of the season.

The loss takes Town to 16th in the table - three points clear of the dreaded relegation zone.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned in the sodden north east yesterday.

1. The countdown is on

With just six matches to go it's getting towards squeaky-bum time for Town.

The Terriers sit 16th in the table with 31 points - three clear of the relegation zone - and have played one further match than Stoke City and Southampton behind them.

Although Town need to win the remainder of their matches to be mathematically safe, three wins would take them to 40 points and should see them maintain their Premier League status for a second season.

2. Town may have to upset a 'big' team

Although three wins from six is a tough ask against any side in the Premier League, Town may now have to upset on of the 'bigger' tams in the Premier League, after failing to claim victory over Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle in their last three outings.

With six matches to go, Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford are next up for the Terriers, who then face four tough tests in their final fixtures.

Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal round off Town's season and David Wagner's men may well have to collect points from at least one of them - let's hope they have their flip flops on towards the end of the campaign.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

3. Danny Williams will be a big miss

Although Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy have proven how valuable they are to the Town cause in the last two seasons, the fracture to Danny Williams' fibula suffered over the international break is a huge blow to Town.

The US international brings a different skill set to the Town midfield and allows Wagner to rest the defensive-minded Hogg.

With Williams out, Hogg is now set to play the remainder of the matches as the sweeper in front of the back four - a tough task at this stage of the season having played 27 matches already.

4. There's only so long you can defend in the Premier League

Much has been made of the Terriers' defensive approach in away matches this season, with Town seemingly earning better results away from the John Smith's Stadium when they start on the front foot.

That was proven against Watford when Town claimed a deserved 4-1 win and, although aggressive football can't be played against every side in the league, it would be great to see Wagner's men give it a more of a go away from home - as they did against Crystal Palace in the first match of the season.

When entering a match with a defensive mindset, Town hinder their attacking play and don't look sharp enough in front of goal.

With the quality of attackers in the top flight, teams can usually score and if Town set themselves up to defend, the most they look like getting is a solitary goal and point.

5. Town have turned their form around before

Although Town's recent form has been poor with no goals being scored in their last four matches, they have been in this position before - albeit a the other end of the table.

Last season every pundit was predicting the in-form Fulham to get promoted, with Town limping towards the playoffs after a weak run in their final few weeks.

But the Terriers turned it around at the perfect time and earned promotion to the Premier League after being all but written off throughout the campaign.

If they've done it once, they can do it again.