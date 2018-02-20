Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Ben Hall

Huddersfield Town's makeshift Under 17s will play a friendly against Glasgow Rangers U17s on Thursday, February 22 at PPG Canalside.

Town have signed several players to academy scholarships for next season, but the youngsters cannot play league games for the Terriers this campaign, leading academy manager Leigh Bromby to organise a friendly with the Scottish giants.

The U17 outfit will therefore consist of many of next year's Town scholars, some of whom live away from the area.

'The Gers' arrange all their own games and were most recently they were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United.

In October 2017 they played Brentford who also downgraded their academy in a similar way to Town, with Rangers running out 5-2 winners.

It will be a great test for Bromby's 'Young Terriers', with Rangers having international experience in their team.

Nathan Patterson (defender), Zac Butterworth (midfielder) and Joshua McPake (striker) have all been called up to the Scotland Under 17s set-up, while Town also have international experience with Matty Daly returning with three caps from England U17 international duty.

Ahead of the match, Bromby told the club's official website: “Interestingly, Rangers have undertaken a similar plan at Academy level to ours. They run different age groups and create their own games programme, so it will be good to build a relationship and learn from a club that is further down the line than us.”

He added: “We’ve got some exciting players coming in; many of them with raw ability, but a real hunger to achieve something here. We’re all looking forward to teaching them the ‘Terriers Identity’, as they all have the characteristics as players to thrive in our style of play.”

Kick off is at 10:30am and the match is free to attend for all fans.