Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 defeat of Birmingham mid-week sets-up an FA Cup Fifth Round clash at home to Manchester United.

The Terriers are potentially just three wins away from reaching a first final since 1938 with BetVictor cutting Town to 66/1 from 125/1 to be lifting silverware aloft at Wembley in May.

However, they are 8/1 underdogs when hosting Manchester United in the next round later on this month; the Red Devils 2/5 favourites and 4/1 to earn a replay at Old Trafford.

The John Smith’s was the scene of Town’s greatest win on their return to the top-flight so far, beating Jose Mourinho’s side 2-1 in October and Terriers fans are likely to guarantee a similar atmosphere when the Red Devils return.

Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat of the Blues, coupled with the 2-1 defeat of Championship outfit Bolton Wanderers in the third round, have been Town’s only successes of 2018 with the Terriers winless in their last eight Premier League games.

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford sees Huddersfield's odds continue to shorten in the battle for relegation, with Town the new 8/13 second favourites with BetVictor to return to the SkyBet Championship next season.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

West Bromwich Albion - 4/9

Huddersfield Town - 8/13 (from 10/11)

Swansea City - 11/10

Stoke City - 11/10

Newcastle United - 2/1

Brighton & Hove Albion - 7/2

6/1 Bar

There was a lot to like about Town’s much-improved form in the final third at St Andrew’s however, and Terriers’ fans will be expecting goals when AFC Bournemouth arrive in West Yorkshire on Sunday.

Despite boasting home advantage Town are the 12/5 underdogs to claim all three points against the visiting Cherries; Eddie Howe’s side 13/10 favourites and 9/4 to leave with a point prior to leaving for the return leg of 518-mile round trip.

Bournemouth are priced-up after their recent 3-0 defeat of champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge however, Antonio Conte’s side are not the side of last season and were hapless in Monday’s 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Cherries arrive seeking a third consecutive PL win after Saturday’s massive 2-1 defeat of struggling Stoke, in a result that sees the Potters cut to 11/10 from 6/4 for the drop.

Bournemouth haven’t won three games on the bounce since March 2016 and I expect Town to avoid defeat on Sunday; Huddersfield 8/13 with BetVictor to claim either one or all three points at the John Smith’s.

Town do continue to struggle defensively and Town fans expecting the hosts to pick up all three points can back the Terriers at 13/2 to win and both teams to score, and 12/1 with BetVictor to beat the visitors by the 2-1 correct score.

I was encouraged by Tom Ince’s performance mid-week, netting a brace in the cup, and expect him to translate that form in front of the home faithful.

Ince is 7/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock, 13/5 to net anytime and 5/1 to score in a Terriers win on Sunday.

