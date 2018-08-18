The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are once again heavy underdogs heading into their weekend clash against Manchester City.

The Terriers are inevitably outsiders for the match, with Pep Guardiola's side heavy favourites to clinch a second consecutive Premier League title.

City are 8/13 favourites to once again win the league, with Liverpool their closest challengers, according to SkyBet, at 10/3.

Town on the other hand are second-favourites for relegation at 5/6, behind just Cardiff City, who have been given odds of 1/2.

For the weekend clash with City, Town have been given odds of 22/1 to beat the champions, while a draw is available at 9/1.

The Citizens are at 1/11 to beat the Terriers, with a 3-0 defeat the scoreline at the lowest odds (9/2).

Sergio Aguero (2/1) has been given the shortest odds of finding the net first on Sunday, followed by team mates Gabriel Jesus (11/4) , Raheem Sterling (7/2), Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez (both 4/1).

Bernardo Silva (11/2), David Silva (6/1), Phil Foden (17/2) and Ilkay Gundogan (10/1) are also at lower odds than any Town man to break the deadlock at the Etihad Stadium.

The bookies have Steve Mounie (16/1) down as Town's biggest threat to score first, followed by Laurent Depoitre (18/1) and Adama Diakhaby (22/1).

Aguero has been handed the same odds of scoring a hat trick (4/1) as Mounie has to score at any time on Sunday.