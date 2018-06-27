Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have unveiled the first of their two new Umbro alternative kits for the forthcoming 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

With the Terriers playing a second-successive campaign in the top-flight, the club took to the iconic landmark of Emley Moor Mast for the launch of the away shirt.

Harking back to the classic designs of the 1970s, Town's stars will be sporting a classic red and black stripes look next season as David Wagner's men once again look to defy all the odds.

To help with the launch, local artist Peter O’Toole, the man responsible for the ‘Wagner Revolution’ artwork just over a year ago, designed a specific Huddersfield red and black landscape piece featuring familiar parts of the town.

The shirt, which will be accompanied by black shorts and socks with red detailing, will be available to pre-order for supporters from noon on Monday July 9th with shirts available in store on Saturday July 28th.

As per the 2018/19 home kit, the alternative shirt will also feature the distinct new logo of new shirt sponsor OPE SPORTS and new sleeve sponsor Leisu Sports as well as a version of the historic Terrier on the front of the shirt paying homage to yesteryear.

However, as is the case with the home shirt released earlier this month, this does not replace the current Huddersfield Town crest.

The shirts will retail at £50 for adults (£25 shorts and £12 socks), £40 for children (£20 shorts and £10 socks) with full infant and baby kits priced at £40 and £35 respectively and will be available for purchase from the official club website.