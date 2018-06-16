Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are bringing in a new away tickt priority points system for supporters this coming season.

The move follows the club gaining detailed feedback from fans , which will be put into operation in the 2018-19 campaign.

Following their first season in the top flight since it became the Premier League, club officials have worked closed wth the All Together Town panel to create the new system.

It will be centred around a points-based method that will reward Season Card holders, travelling supporters and club members.

Priority levels in their current form will be removed, with points now accumulated based on factors such as previous Season Card history, last season’s away ticket purchases and those who are members of the Blue and White Foundation.

Town commercial director Sean Jarvis explained: “Full details of the points scoring system will be released in the coming weeks, but eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that their on-line ticketing accounts now feature a new field which will show their points accumulation.

“This is being stress tested at the moment by the club and our ticketing partners Ticketmaster, so we would ask fans to be patient as we work to get this in place.”

The points allocation table will be revealed by Town shortly, with an individual’s Priority Points available to view through their on-line ticketing accounts at the same time.