With Huddersfield Town seeking a first win over Everton in 62 years to massively boost their Premier League survival hopes, thoughts can turn this weekend to another successful chapter in the club’s history.

Before the match against former Town captain Sam Allardyce ’s Goodison Park side at the John Smith’s, Mick Buxton and Ian Robins will be at the club Superstore to sign copies of the excellent Rob Stewart book The 101 Club.

It tells the story of that memorable 1979-80 Fourth Division title campaign and a tremendous side who broke the century of goals barrier on their way to taking the silverware.

The likes of Robins, Steve Kindon, Malcolm Brown, Keith Hanvey, Dave Sutton, Brian Stanton, Fred Robinson, Alan Starling and more became part of the Leeds Road fabric.

Manager Buxton and leading scorer Robins will be at the stadium on Saturday to sign copies of the book, and they will be there from 1.45pm to 2.15pm.

Robins says he is delighted to see the club doing so well following their return to the top flight.

Now 65, the former leading goalscorer still can’t resist saying “we” when he refers to the club for whom he registered 67 goals in just 184 appearances (10 of those as a sub).

It’s a sign of the affection he holds for Town, 35 years after hanging up the boots which bagged him 27 league and cup goals in the famous 1979-80 campaign.

“I think it’s just brilliant to see Town playing in the Premier League, brilliant,” said Robins, now retired and living in Wigan.

“The club had been in the top flight, of course, not long before I signed, but they had tumbled down the divisions and were fourth from bottom of the old Fourth Division when I arrived.

“I’d done well at both Oldham and Bury before I came to Town and did wonder if I was making the wrong move, but it all turned out well and the team I played in, really, were the start of bringing the club back up from some dark times.

“To see them back up at the top is just great, because the club was a sleeping giant when I signed and we managed to re-awaken it.

“Crowds went up from 3,000 to 15,000 and the club are now playing to sell-outs – it would be nice to get across more and watch but tickets are a bit scarce!

“We have come on and on and on under different managers over the years and I do think the present head coach, David Wagner , is a great boss.

“He seems to know exactly what he wants and we are competing in a division where money talks with world-class players, and when you look at what we’ve spent compared with the others, we are doing brilliantly.

“That’s because spending money doesn’t make you a team – you need that bond and that togetherness like we had back in my time with the club – and this Town team seem to have it.

“I think we were the start of bringing the club back and we played with the same spirit, which is why we always get a warm welcome to this day.

“Playing here were certainly the best times I had in my career and it’s a great set-up, a great club that’s got great fans, has had great managers and great players and it’s still going on.”

Robins hit 25 of that record 101 league goals and won a place in the PFA Fourth Division Team of the Season, along with teammate Malcolm Brown.