Huddersfield Town face AFC Bournemouth this weekend looking to record their first win in nine Premier League encounters.

The winless run has seen David Wagner's side drop into the bottom three for the first time this season after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

In comparison, Eddie Howe's Cherries head to West Yorkshire unbeaten in the last three league outings, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

That has seen Bournemouth move immediately out of the relegation battle, currently lying ninth in the table with 31 points.

Ahead of the game the Examiner caught up with Peter Bell, Creative Director at AFC Bournemouth's Cherry Chimes fanzine , to get his thoughts on the goings-on at Dean Court as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of AFC Bournemouth's season so far?

It has been a strange season; the team began by losing its first four games and escaping the relegation zone took some time.

Things really changed when Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling began getting starts in central midfield and the recent wins over Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea have turned our season around.

Fans had been disappointed with Jordan Ibe before December but since then he has been sensational and Asmir Begovic has become very hard to beat in goal.

The fan's favourite is definitely Nathan Aké though who has turned out to be one of the best signings Eddie Howe has ever made, it's just a shame the Netherlands and Nathan won't be playing in Russia this summer.

I could say the same for Ryan Fraser, of Scotland, as he has also been one of the reasons for the change in AFC Bournemouth's fortunes - he slots in just about anywhere and creates and scores on a regular basis now.

Overall we can't really complain about this season - we have hopefully had all our scary moments and can almost start to try and enjoy a few games without checking our phones every two seconds to see where we are in the league!

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

The goals have been shared about at Bournemouth and while Callum Wilson is top scorer on seven in the league he has not scored in his last two games.

The striker who is looking very sharp is Josh King who has just come back from injury, he was great against Stoke City in the second half and ran at their defence making space for others. Josh is certainly a player who has developed at Bournemouth and I just hope we keep hold of him for a few more seasons.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

They have been great for the Premier League - what a start they had and then to beat Manchester United was sensational.

I do worry they may have peaked though as they have not won in the league since before Christmas.

Certainly they have given themselves a chance of staying up but they have to start winning in some key games coming up against bottom half teams.

We are entering crunch time and this is when we'll find out if Huddersfield have enough talent or not. Many would have written them off before now but they can still do it.

I am concerned though that David Wagner says, "it is better to chase than be chased" - you don't want to leave it too late to get out of the bottom three!

Can you see any similarities between both sides – underdogs over-achieving?

It's great not to see the big teams get it all their own way and I suppose Bournemouth are less of an underdog these days having their third season at this level, but it is important the pyramid system works and clubs can come up from the Championship and compete.

Huddersfield have done that and the fans need to get right behind their team now to give them all the support they can to try and stay up. It is surprising what a positive atmosphere around a ground can do and it's important the fans don't lose belief, that is what has helped Bournemouth through some tricky times.

Teams have seen what clubs like Burnley and Bournemouth have achieved and it's good to see Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield also playing without fear and trying to win games - not simply shutting up shop.

Which Town player would you most like in the Bournemouth side, and why?

Judging by the problems we had early-season with our central midfield, I would say Aaron Mooy would be a worthy addition as he is a fighter and he is one of those players who could run all day.

I liken him to Bournemouth's Harry Arter in that respect; players with a lot of energy are important for closing down opposition players that can go past two of three players in an instance. You need a couple of players that just don't give up and keep chasing.

Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth: All-Time League Head-To-Head Record HTAFC Wins (16); Draws (17); AFCB Wins (14)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

When I think about Huddersfield, I always think back to the epic League One play-off games in 2012 and the second leg in particular up at Huddersfield when it went 3-3 and then to penalties.

There were some great goals in that game and Benik Afobe was playing for Huddersfield back then. It was heartbreak for us on the night and I remember that Eddie Howe, who was Burnley's manager, even came down to support Bournemouth manager Lee Bradbury and his ex-players as well as his brother Steve Lovell, who scored a couple of goals.

Little did we know that before the end of 2012 Eddie would be back at AFC Bournemouth.

Score predictions?

A noon kick-off has not gone down well with Bournemouth fans who will have to leave the south coast in the very early hours, so I do hope those who travel get something to cheer about.

AFC Bournemouth played well against Huddersfield at home but this is a much tougher prospect. Bournemouth won't want to lose their unbeaten record, but I expect Huddersfield to be at their best for this one having dropped into the bottom three and I'll take a 1-1 draw.

Where do you think Bournemouth will finish this season? And Town?

That's a tough one! Everything is so close, but I do believe Bournemouth will finish into the top 10, eighth would be impressive considering the start that the team had.

Huddersfield have a lot to do and must beat West Bromwich Albion this month, but they could go on then to grab 16th or 17th spot if they can take inspiration from doing that.