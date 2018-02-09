Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium in a crucial Premier League game on Sunday, where a victory would boost their survival hopes.

David Wagner's men will look to build on their FA Cup victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday night, and end their eight game winless run in the league.

Bournemouth won the reverse fixture back in November comprehensively 4-0, so the Terriers will be after revenge this weekend.

Ahead of this Sundays game, Daniel Rushworth analyses five of the most unforgettable games between the two clubs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Huddersfield Town 0-4 AFC Bournemouth, August 8th 2014

A humiliating opening day home defeat at home to the Cherries saw Town boss Mark Robins leave the club shortly afterwards.

Forward Callum Wilson scored a brace, with Marc Pugh and Yann Kermorgant rounding of the scoring for Eddie Howe's impressive side, who dominated from start to finish.

Robins replacement Chris Powell eventually guided the club to a respectable 16th place, whilst Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League as champions.

Huddersfield Town 5-1 AFC Bournemouth, August 24th 2013

A James Vaughan hat-trick inspired Town to an impressive victory early on in their 2013/14 SkyBet Championship campaign.

The win capped off a promising start to Robins' first full season in charge, following a 1-1 at home to QPR and 1-0 away win at Millwall.

Winger Adam Hammill had given Town the lead, before Vaughan's hat-trick saw Town cruise to victory after an hour.

Cherries wide-man Marc Pugh scored a consolation goal for the visitors with Town's Adam Clayton also on the scoresheet to complete the rout.

The two clubs would finish their Championship campaign in mid-table, with the Terriers 13 points behind Bournemouth.

Huddersfield Town 3(4) - 3(2) AFC Bournemouth, May 18th 2011

Following the 1-1 draw at Dean Court in the first leg, Anthony Kay's decisive winning penalty in the shoot-out sparked wild scenes at the John Smith's Stadium.

Lee Clark's Terriers overcame Lee Bradbury's Bournemouth to book their place in the League One play-off final against Peterborough at Old Trafford.

Town won 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra-time, with the goals for the Terriers coming from Lee Peltier, Danny Ward and Kay.

Bournemouth's scorers on the night were Steve Lovell (2) and Danny Ings.

Despite being on a 27 match unbeaten run, The Terriers went onto lose in the play-off final 3-0.

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Huddersfield Town, May 14th 2011

Town headed to the south coast full of confidence having not lost in the league since December 28th.

January loan signing Kevin Kilbane headed Town in-front after 22 minutes, before future Town winger Donal McDermott equalised on the hour mark.

A draw between the two sides set up a mouthwatering second leg four days later back in West Yorkshire.

AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Town, January 3rd 1998

The clubs only FA Cup meeting was played back in 1998, where a goal from Town's prolific striker Marcus Stewart won the 3rd round tie for Peter Jackson's men.

Jackson's Town side were playing in the First Division at the time and managed to sneak past Bournemouth from the division below.

Premier League side Wimbledon were Town's opponents in the next round, with the crazy gang winning 1-0 in West Yorkshire.