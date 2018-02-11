The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town entertain AFC Bournemouth in a must-win Premier League clash in front of the TV cameras this afternoon.

Town are without a top-flight win in eight with the loss of form of Aaron Mooy and the lack of a home win since early December key concerns.

In contrast, the Cherries travel to West Yorkshire on a high, seven unbeaten, with recent wins over Chelsea and Arsenal under their belt.

This is a day where the John Smith’s faithful will have to rally round and roar their side to a vital win in the relegation scrap.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth - Premier League.

When and where?

Sunday, February 11th (kick-off 12pm) at John Smith’s Stadium.

When and where can I watch?

The game is live on BT Sport 1, with coverage of the early kick-off underway at 11.30am.

If you can’t watch it live, highlights will be shown on BBC One’s Match of the Day 2 at 10:30pm.

Weather forecast?

Winter isn’t giving way to spring any time soon and there is a Met Office weather warning of snow and ice in place until 11am on Sunday morning, an hour before kick-off.

Sleet snow showers are expected during the day, with some sunny spells, but the temperature will remain at two degrees throughout.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner feels Town’s precarious position is “only positive” as they sit 19th ahead of Bournemouth’s visit.

He said: “There is no pressure, being in the bottom three is only positive - we can only go forward and up.

“We are in a position where we can chase. We can be totally fearless with freedom.

“We are interested in our rivals but we don’t pay them too much attention because it’s something we can’t control.”

Eddie Howe says the Cherries are still looking down rather than up in the Premier League, with avoiding relegation remaining priority.

“I’ve always said I’ve felt we’re in a relegation battle this season, I’ve said it in our first two season and this is no different.

“We have to try and get the points we need to stay safe.

“Every phase of the season is a real test. There’s no let-up in this week and you have to try and get points when you’re not playing well.”

Any team news?

Terriers skipper Tommy Smith has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with the concussion he picked up in the FA Cup win over Birmingham City.

Concerns exist over star men Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre, both doubtful for the visit of Bournemouth.

But there is better news on midfielder Danny Williams, who has been passed fit for the clash.

Adam Smith and Steve Cook are doubtful for the trip to West Yorkshire but have had several training sessions in which to prove their fitness.

Cook limped out of the win over Stoke City with a hamstring injury, while right-back Smith picked up a knock against West Ham United.

Jermaine Defoe has returned to training but has not yet joined up with the first-team squad and is training individually.

Tell me about AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s recent form is an instructive lesson for Town that seasons can turn around in the space of just a month.

The start of 2018 has held plenty of cheer for the South Coast side, on an seven-game unbeaten run in the league taking them to ninth.

Wins over Arsenal and Chelsea have pepped up Eddie Howe’s side, despite their FA Cup exit at the hands of former winners Wigan Athletic.

Callum Wilson scored in both of those victories, his return to form and fitness after long-term injury sparking talk of an England call-up for the speedy striker.

Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth: All-Time League Head-To-Head Record HTAFC Wins (16); Draws (17); AFCB Wins (14)

November’s 4-1 horror show at the Vitality Stadium was the first time these two sides had met in the top flight.

Town have the slight edge in the overall head-to-head but a poor recent record against Sunday’s opponents.

Their 5-1 win in August 2013 was their only triumph in ten games against the Cherries across a five-year spell.

James Vaughan bagged a hat-trick on that day, Adam Clayton and Adam Hammill also finding the net. The Bournemouth consolation came from Marc Pugh, still at the club.

Any match odds?

Bournemouth are favourites for Sunday’s clash at 7/5 with SkyBet while Town are priced 21/10, with the draw at 11/5.