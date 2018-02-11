After an impressive mid-week FA Cup victory over Birmingham City, it's back to Premier League action as Huddersfield Town face AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon (kick-off 12pm).

Boss David Wagner is looking to overturn a winless run of eight league matches against a Cherries side who are unbeaten in their last seven.

The contrasting form has seen the Terriers drop into the bottom three while Eddie Howe's side are flying as high as ninth in the table.

Town will assess the fitness of Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre, who both missed the midweek FA Cup win over Birmingham because of foot injuries but captain Tommy Smith definitely misses out (concussion).

Meanwhile, for the visitors defender Adam Smith may return from a thigh injury and Steve Cook could play despite suffering a hamstring problem last week.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.