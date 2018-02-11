After an impressive mid-week FA Cup victory over Birmingham City, it's back to Premier League action as Huddersfield Town face AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon (kick-off 12pm).
Boss David Wagner is looking to overturn a winless run of eight league matches against a Cherries side who are unbeaten in their last seven.
The contrasting form has seen the Terriers drop into the bottom three while Eddie Howe's side are flying as high as ninth in the table.
Town will assess the fitness of Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre, who both missed the midweek FA Cup win over Birmingham because of foot injuries but captain Tommy Smith definitely misses out (concussion).
Meanwhile, for the visitors defender Adam Smith may return from a thigh injury and Steve Cook could play despite suffering a hamstring problem last week.
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.
FT: Huddersfield Town 4 AFC Bournemouth 1
The referee blows the whistle and Huddersfield Town have a memorable win at the John Smith’s Stadium - a Steve Mounie brace and goals from Alex Pritchard and Rajiv van La Parra sees David Wagner’s men move out of the drop zone for the time being.
Huddersfield Town 4 AFC Bournemouth 1
90+3 Minutes: Steve Mounie wants to take it but it’s van La Parra who has the honours - and he send Begovic the wrong way to make it 4-1!
Penalty!!
90+2 Minutes: Alex Pritchard drives into the box and is fouled! The referee points to the spot - it’s a penalty to Town!
Added Time...
90 Minutes: With the Mooy injury there will be six added minutes at the end of this game - on the announcement David Wagner urges all the supporters to help his players see this game out...
Great Block!
90 Minutes: Terence Kongolo blocks superbly as Cook unleashes a fierce effort from the edge of the area.
High and Wide...
83 Minutes: Town try to counter with Billing picking up the ball; he drives at the Bournemouth defence but with little support he tries from 30 yards out - but it goes well over.
Substitution
76 Minutes: Philip Billing replaces Mooy - who receives a standing ovation from all four corners of the ground. Everyone hoping it’s not as bad as it looks.
Break-In-Play...
73 Minutes: Break in play as Aaron Mooy receives treatment - he’s stretchered off holding his knee. This does not look good.
Substitution
70 Minutes: Steve Cook is replaced by Adam Smith for the visitors as they still trail 3-1 here at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Huddersfield Town 3 AFC Bournemouth 1
67 Minutes: Steve Mounie grabs his second of the game - Mooy’s low ball into the area sees the forward expertly squeeze it past Begovic into the bottom corner.
Substitutions
65 Minutes: More changes as Collin Quaner comes on for Tom Ince and Bournemouth’s Junior Stanslas makes way for Lys Mousset.
How did he miss that??!
61 Minutes: Tom Ince heads an Aaron Mooy cross over the bar from six yards out - he should have done better.
Another Substitution
58 Minutes: Forward Joshua King replaces Jordon Ibe as the Cherries go for it...
Substitution
51 Minutes: Scott Malone is replaced by Terence Kongolo for Town. Still 2-1 to the Terriers here.
Bournemouth Rally
50 Minutes: Bournemouth now reply - Wilson gets behind Town’s defence but Zanka does well to intercept and Jonas Lossl eventually collects.
Another Chance...
48 Minutes: Aaron Mooy is inches wide; collecting the ball after a clever turn from Tom Ince, he drags an effort just past the far post.
Second Half
46 Minutes: Alex Pritchard get the second-half underway at the John Smith’s Stadium with Town kicking towards the Cowshed this half...
Immediately the Terriers are on the front-foot with Pritchard getting the ball back and driving into the box before slicing an effort wide.
HT: Huddersfield Town 2 AFC Bournemouth 1
The referee blows for the end of an impressive opening 45 minutes; David Wagner’s men lead through goals from Alex Pritchard and Steve Mounie - more of the same please in the second-half!
Added Time...
Two minutes will be added to the end of a satisfying opening 45 minutes for Huddersfield Town.
More Town Pressure...
42 Minutes: As the rain begins to fall, Rajiv van La Parra’s cross causes problems before Pritchard’s final effort is blocked by Cook.
Hits the Post!!
31 Minutes: Hogg does well to stop Ryan Fraser’s cross finding an unmarked Stanislas - the resultant corner from Charlie Daniels is met by Cook, but his flicked effort hits the outside of the post!
Huddersfield Town 2 AFC Bournemouth 1
27 Minutes: Steve Mounie puts Town back in front!! Mooy swings in a free-kick in from the left and the forward is there to rise highest to head into the bottom corner.
So Close!
23 Minutes: Mathias Zanka nearly puts Town back in front - he’s picked out superbly at the back post by Aaron Mooy but can’t guide his header past Begovic.
Penalty Claims...
20 Minutes: Appeals for a penalty as Scott Malone’s low cross strikes a sliding Lewis Cook but the referee waves play-on.
Booking...
18 Minutes: Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling is booked for pulling back Pritchard after good work from Jonathan Hogg to intercept an attack.
Huddersfield Town 1 AFC Bournemouth 1
14 Minutes: Junior Stanislas equalises for the visitors, coolly placing a cross into the back of the net from inside the area.