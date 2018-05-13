It will be an afternoon of celebration at the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town host Arsenal on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season.
The Terriers' draw away to Chelsea on Wednesday evening gave the side the crucial point needed to secure another season in the top-flight.
Cue a 48-hour party ahead of today's encounter with supporters, players and officials expected to come together to hail another incredible season in the club's recent history.
And with it also witnessing the final game of Arsene Wenger's 22-years at the club, the Gunners will also be hoping to give the Frenchman the send-off he deserves as well.
For David Wagner's men, Tom Ince should be involved although Michael Hefele, Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga remain sidelined.
In comparison, Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended but Alexandre Lacazette and Jack Wilshere could return.
FT: Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal FC 1
But it’s cleared and the referee blows the whistle! Cue pandemonium here as Town fans stream onto the pitch to celebrate what has been an incredible season.
The Keeper Is Up!!
90+2 Minutes: Huddersfield Town have a free-kick to the left of the box and Jonas Lossl is up for it...!
Chance!
90+1 Minute: Billing rifles a half volley over the bar from 25 yards out after meeting a Depoitre knockdown.
Added Time
There will be a minimum of three minutes to be played at the end of this game - last three minutes to really celebrate this season!
Hits The Bar!!
88 Minutes: A bit of unconventional play involving a wild cross into the box eventually sees Aaron Mooy strike the top of the bar from a tight angle.
He's Here!!!
87 Minutes: Dean Whitehead replaces Jonathan Hogg and receives a standing ovation - it’s the midfielder’s last game before he moves into a coaching role in the summer.
Last Ditch Defending!
81 Minutes: Arsenal are looking to catch Town on the break and Danny Welbeck charges through the defence.
He goes one-on-one with Jonas Lossl but the Danish stopper is equal to it.
Substitution
79 Minutes: Philip Billing replaces Steve Mounie - still one Town substitution to be made? Are we going to witness a final run-out for Dean Whitehead before he retires?
Substitution
71 Minutes: Third and final change for the Gunners - Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes on for Alex Iwobi.
Substitutions
66 Minutes: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sead Kolasinac are replaced by Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal.
Quick Break...
65 Minutes: Mounie and Depoitre nearly catch the Arsenal backline clear but they recover well to put the ball out for a corner.
Substitution
61 Minutes: Big cheer has just gone up as Laurent Depoitre enters the fray in place of Tom Ince - Town are playing two upfront now.
Great Save!
60 Minutes: Pritchard finds Ince in the area, he takes a touch before drilling a low effort towards the bottom corner but Ospina is equal to it.
More Town Pressure...
56 Minutes: A Town free-kick into the area is cleared but Hogg keeps it alive before Pritchard curls over from 20 yards out.
Great Block!
53 Minutes: A Chris Lowe corner drops to Hadergjonaj on the edge of the box but his volley is blocked by Alex Iwobi.
Lively Start...
52 Minutes: Good start to this second half from Town - Aaron Mooy and Chris Lowe working openings that no-one can get on the end of to connect.
Then a Hadergjonaj cross finds Mounie but he fails to connect with an overhead kick and Shkodran Mustafi clears.
Second Half Underway...
Alexandre Lacazette gets the second period underway with no changes for either half at the interval.
HT: Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1
In a half that saw more notable action off the pitch than on it, an Aubameyang strike gives Arsenal the lead at the break.
But the sun is shining and Huddersfield Town are staying up - so who really cares!
Added Time
The Fourth Official has indicated there will be a minimum of one additional minute to play at the end of this half.
Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1
38 Minutes: First goal of the game and it’s gone to Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang - the forward nips in ahead of Chris Lowe at the far post to tap in Ramsey’s cross.
Tenacious...
30 Minutes: Pritchard has been tenacious this afternoon - this time he meets a Mounie flick on and breaks into the area, before eventually being crowded out.
End of Season Feel...
27 Minutes: A Mkhitaryan corner is glanced across the box to Sead Kolasinac at the back post, but the full-back can’t get enough on the ball.
Still scoreless here with the best action being off the pitch so far.
Merci Arsene...
We’re into the 22nd minute here and an applause has just gone up for the 22 years Arsene Wenger has been at the club.
And there has also been a plane flying over head as well...
Warning Signs...
19 Minutes: We’ve not seen much from the Gunners so far but a Henrikh Mkhitaryan free-kick is fired into the wall and goes out for a corner.
Mathias Zanka clears the set piece before Aaron Ramsey tries a speculative effort from 20 yards out.
And Another...
14 Minutes: Ince combines with Pritchard again but his effort is high and wide from the edge of the area.
Sitter!!!
11 Minutes: How did he miss that?!! Great work by the effervescent Pritchard sees him square the ball to the incoming Ince - who proceeds to blaze the ball over the bar from five yards out...
More Town Pressure...
6 Minutes: Despite being on the lash for the last few days, Town have started the brighter - Pritchard floats a corner into the area which is met by Mounie.
His knock down falls to Schindler who’s effort is stopped by a last ditch block before Ospina collects.