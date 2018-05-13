It will be an afternoon of celebration at the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town host Arsenal on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The Terriers' draw away to Chelsea on Wednesday evening gave the side the crucial point needed to secure another season in the top-flight.

Cue a 48-hour party ahead of today's encounter with supporters, players and officials expected to come together to hail another incredible season in the club's recent history.

And with it also witnessing the final game of Arsene Wenger's 22-years at the club, the Gunners will also be hoping to give the Frenchman the send-off he deserves as well.

For David Wagner's men, Tom Ince should be involved although Michael Hefele, Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga remain sidelined.

In comparison, Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended but Alexandre Lacazette and Jack Wilshere could return.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.